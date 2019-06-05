WORLD
The Rise of Far-Right Populism| Bigger Than Five
The specter of far-right populism has become global. From Hindu-nationalist Narendra Modi in India, to Hungary’s anti-immigration leader Viktor Orbán, to the “Trump of the Tropics” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, to a rising far-right movement in Europe, is this populist revolt the answer to the world’s problems? Or is it a disruptive force threatening the international order? Guests: Stephen Moore- A former Senior Economic Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump and an economist at The Heritage Foundation. He was previously considered for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. Jon Alterman- Senior Vice President, Brzezinski Chair in Global Security and Geostrategy, and Director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Frank Buckley- Foundation Professor at George Mason University’s Scalia School of Law and former campaign speechwriter for President Trump. Tags: #BiggerThanFive #Populist #Far-Right #Nationalism #Globalism #JairBolsonaro #NarendraModi #DonaldTrump #ViktorOrban #Immigration
June 5, 2019
