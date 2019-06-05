AIR POLLUTION: ARE WE IGNORING A SILENT KILLER?

Joining us at the Roundtable today is Andrea Lee, from the campaign group Client Earth; Audrey De Nazelle, an expert on air pollution from Imperial College London; Jonathan Steel, chief executive of AirSensa which collects data about air pollution; and Lauren Andres, who studies air pollution and urban planning at the University of Birmingham. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #airpollution #worldenvironmentday #environmentday2019 #climatechange #health #carbonemission #pollution #environmentissues