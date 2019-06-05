June 5, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Beijing, Moscow aim to boost economic ties | Money Talks
Chinese President Xi Jinping says Beijing is eager to boost economic, political and security co-operation with Moscow. Trade and investment between the two countries are on the rise, and as Mobin Nasir reports, they say they're trying to form a united front as tensions rise with the world's largest economy. For more, we spoke to Dan Ashby in Moscow. #Trade #Investment #Moscow
Beijing, Moscow aim to boost economic ties | Money Talks
Explore