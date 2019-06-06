BIZTECH
Sephora closes US stores for diversity training | Money Talks
French make-up chain, Sephora, makes money by helping people take care of their skin. But the company has taken the day-off to remind its staff how to treat people in their stores, regardless of the way they look. It follows a high-profile incident in the US. We spoke to Carmen Morris in London. She's the managing director of Kenroi Consulting, which specialises in diversity and inclusion training for clients in the UK and around the world. #Sephora #Diversity #Skin
June 6, 2019
