Qatar turns to farming to counter blockade | Money Talks

Two years ago, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Egypt imposed an embargo on Qatar, trying to force it to cut ties with Iran. They also accuse Doha of supporting terrorism, which Qatar denies. The blockade includes cutting many of the trade routes the nation uses to import food, but Qatar may have found an unexpected solution. Sarah Balter explains. #Qatar #Iran #Blockade