June 6, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US-Mexico Tariffs: Washington wants new tariffs on Mexican good
Talks between US and Mexican officials are set to resume on Thursday after their initial meeting ended with no resolution in sight. The talks come as President Donald Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs on all imports. US Lawmakers, however, are concerned about the long-term effects the tariffs could have on the economy. Lionel Donovan reports.
US-Mexico Tariffs: Washington wants new tariffs on Mexican good
Explore