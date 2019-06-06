WORLD
2 MIN READ
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Starting to compete?
The women's football world cup is about to kick off. With around three-quarters of a million tickets sold for the event in France and big name sponsors lining up to get involved - is this a breakthrough moment for the women's game? DESCRIPTION: Joining us at the Roundtable today is Naomi Feltham, a former semi-professional footballer; Jane Purdon, chief executive of Women in Football - which works to promote women's involvement in all levels of the game; Sophie Lawson, a women's football journalist; and Paula Bloodworth, brand strategy director at ad agency Wieden + Kennedy. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #FIFAWWC2019 #womensfootball #womenssoccer #football #France2019 #womenssport
June 6, 2019
