Fiat Chrysler pulls out of Renault merger talks | Money Talks
Merger talks between Renault and Fiat Chrysler have failed spectacularly. The two companies were hoping for a merger of equals, before the Italian-American firm abruptly ended the negotiations, citing problems with the French government. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, Nissan may also be to blame. For more on the union that never was, we spoke to Jim Saker. He's the head of the Centre of Automotive Management at Loughborough University in the UK. #Fiat #Renault #Merger
June 6, 2019
