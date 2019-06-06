WORLD
1 MIN READ
DID TRUMP PLAY HIS CARDS RIGHT? The Queen's former press sec. says YES!
One of the UK's most high profile state visits is OVER, and Trump has left the country...but how did it all go?! From branding London's mayor a 'stone-cold loser' to telling the future King where to stand - he didn't always stick to protocol, but his supporters say the 'special relationship' has never been better! Did the president manage to make any new friends, and is a new transatlantic trade deal on the cards? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #UK #US #Trump #President #StateVisit #SpecialRelationship #Royal #Queen
DID TRUMP PLAY HIS CARDS RIGHT? The Queen's former press sec. says YES!
June 6, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us