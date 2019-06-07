Women's World Cup 2019: The eight championship is set to kick off

A green field, twenty-two players, thousands cheering in the stadium, and millions watching on TV. Football unites, and divides, depending on who you're supporting, but one thing it definitely does is provide a collective experience for people all over the world. Wherever you are, you can sit in front of a screen and watch what others are watching at the same time. Prepare to marvel at the skill and cheer the goals as the Women's World Cup begins in France on Friday. Samantha Johnson reports.