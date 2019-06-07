BIZTECH
Theresa May formerly steps down as UK PM | Money Talks
After nearly three years of failing to deliver Brexit, the British Prime Minister has bowed to pressure from her party to quit. Now that Theresa May has officially resigned as Tory leader, eleven of her colleagues are vying to replace her. Whoever comes next will likely face the same dilemmas as May did - including navigating the UK's stalled exit from the EU and reuniting a fractured party. For more on Theresa May's exit, Chris Roebuck joined us from London. He's an economist and leadership expert. #TheresaMay #Brexit #ToryParty
June 7, 2019
