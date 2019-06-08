DC Direct: Mass Shootings - A Way of Life in the US?

Just a few days after a mass shooting in Virginia killed a dozen people, it looked like the mainstream media had moved on. What does that say about the US’s attitude towards mass shootings? Can anything be done to address them, or are they simply a way of life in the US? Find out on #DCDirect as we talk to Igor Volsky of Guns Down America and head down to Virginia Beach to talk about mass shootings in the US.