June 10, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
BEYOND THE GAME AT THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
This June, the best of the best in women's football will contest the World Cup in France. The women's game is quickly gaining popularity for its skill, but it also lacks the cynicism of the men's game. Many people believe that together, the combination makes the Women's World Cup an even better version of the Beautiful Game. Samantha Johnson previews the tournament from Paris.
BEYOND THE GAME AT THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
Explore