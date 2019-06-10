No flight movement: Can we stop flying?

The aviation industry contributes roughly 2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. Some climate change activists are refusing to fly. But with an industry set to double in the next twenty years years. Will their campaign take flight? Joining us at the Roundtable are Anna Hughes founder of Flight Free UK; Alex Macheras, an aviation analyst; Milena Buchs, a Low Carbon Behaviour Specialist and Simon Calder, a travel journalist and broadcaster.