Thousands exploited on fishing boats globally | Money Talks
The global seafood trade was worth more than 150-billion- dollars in 2017, according to research carried out by Rabobank.. with forecasts of growing demand and supply over the coming years. But there are warnings the growing appetite for seafood is also fueling an uglier side to the industry. Indonesian officials say thousands of people are out at sea forced to work like slaves - to catch the fish that end up on millions of plates around the world every day. Paolo Montecillo has more.
June 10, 2019
