Trump backs down from taxing all Mexican goods | Money Talks

The United States has backed down from opening-up a new front in its global trade wars.. after US President Donald Trump took tariffs against Mexico off the table. The two countries have reached an agreement to stem an influx of Central American migrants into the US.. but as Sibel Karkus reports, Trump's tariff threat still looms. We spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #Mexico #TariffThreats #TrumpAdministration