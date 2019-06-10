June 10, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
World leaders meet at ILO conference in Geneva | Money Talks
Leaders from across the globe are gathering in Geneva to find ways to improve the future of workers, in the wake of changes in the global economy. The International Labor Organization is meeting under the theme of "Building a Better Future with Decent Work".. and marks 100 years since the ILO was founded. Julia Lyubova has been following the conference and she joins us now from Geneva..
World leaders meet at ILO conference in Geneva | Money Talks
Explore