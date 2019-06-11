WORLD
1 MIN READ
Leonardo Da Vinci: A Life in Drawing | Exhibitions | Showcase
It's no surprise that one of the greatest ever artists are revered by the British Royal Family. In fact, the Royal Collection has more than 600 sketches and drawings by Leonardo Da Vinci in its archive. Those treasures very rarely go on public display. But now in honour of the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci's death, Buckingham Palace has opened its doors for a very special exhibition featuring more than 200 of his drawings, including preparatory sketches for 'The Last Supper.' Showcase's Miranda Atty went to the Queen's Gallery to see the artist's extraordinary draftsmanship for herself. #DaVinci #Drawing #QueensGallery
Leonardo Da Vinci: A Life in Drawing | Exhibitions | Showcase
June 11, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us