A Map of Absence | Literature | Showcase
Every year since 1948, Palestinians commemorate the 'Day of the Catastrophe' otherwise known as 'Nakba Day' on May 15th. The day marks one of the greatest turning points in Palestinian history the beginning of a war that led to the Israeli Declaration of Independence. Since then, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from their homes, jailed or killed. Atef Alshaer, Lecturer in Arabic Studies at the University of Westminster 00:51 #Palestine #Literature #NakbaDay
A Map of Absence | Literature | Showcase
June 11, 2019
