Jay-Jay Johanson | In Conversation | Showcase
Swedish singer-songwriter Jay-Jay Johanson is famous for his melancholic vocals. He has released twelve albums since his debut in 1996 in a variety of genres from the more mellow trip-hop to synth-pop and electroclash. Showcase's Elif Berektli sat down with Johanson to find out what has kept him inspired over the course of his 23-year career and the unique relationship he has with his fans. #JayJayJohanson #Music #Artist
June 11, 2019
