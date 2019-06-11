Did the Left Actually Win in Denmark?

Danish opposition leader Mette Frederiksen found a winning formula on the campaign trail -- promote social welfare issues, while borrowing from the far-right's playbook against refugees. Is an anti-immigration agenda now the new mainstream? Guests: Tarek Ziad Hussein Lawyer Tom Carstensen Journalist Susi Meret Associate professor at Aalborg University #Denmark #Election #DenmarkElections