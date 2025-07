Eternal Angst of Edvard Munch, Replica of The Original & 2019 Whitney Biennial | Showcase Special

In this episode of Showcase; Eternal Angst of Edvard Munch 00:46 Replica of The Original 05:21 2019 Whitney Biennial 09:22 Ilya Repin at Tretyakov Gallery 13:54 Venice Biennale 2019 18:58 Writing: Making Your Mark 21:29 #EdvardMunch #Exhibitions #VeniceBiennale