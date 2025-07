Farmers revive honey business in Syria’s Aleppo | Money Talks

Honey farming had been a centuries-old profession in Aleppo province, until the Syrian war began in 2011. Like many other Syrians, beekeepers have had to rebuild their lives.. But as Shoaib Hasan reports, they're beginning to have something sweet to show for it. #HoneyBees #BeeKeepers #Aleppo