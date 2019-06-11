June 11, 2019
Singapore developers struggle to file AI patents | Money Talks
Artificial Intelligence is projected to become a 190-billion dollar global industry by 2025. Singapore wants to cash-in on the burgeoning industry by fast-tracking AI patent applications.. slashing the approval process from five years to just six months. Sandy Huang finds out what this means for Singapore's AI sector. #AI #Singapore #PatentApplications
