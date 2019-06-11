BIZTECH
US senators launch bipartisan bid to end arms sale to Saudi Arabia | Money Talks
Anger over US President Donald Trump's unrelenting support of Saudi Arabia is mounting, with US senators from both sides of the aisle joining forces to try and block arms sales to the kingdom. Trump has invoked a rarely-used emergency decree to push through 8-billion-dollars' worth of weapons sales.. which lawmakers had been holding-up over concerns about the Saudi-led war in Yemen and the killing of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. For more on this Ivan Eland joined us from Washington DC. He's a defence analyst and the director of the Independent Institute's Center on Peace & Liberty. #USsenators #SaudiArabia #ArmsDeal
June 11, 2019
