June 12, 2019
US-Mexico Migration: Mexico is trying to tide the migration flux
The tense negotiations between Mexico and the US on the issue of tariffs still haven't come to an end. Both governments have agreed to review an upcoming trade deal in conjunction with the flow of migrants. If migration is not reduced, both sides have agreed to renew discussions in the next months about making more aggressive changes. Valeria Leon reports from Mexico.
