The Bosphorus Review of Books, Madeline Miller & Bosphorus by Boonmoon | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Circe by Madeline Miller 0:48 Madeline Miller. Author 01:48 The Bosphorus Review of Books 14:42 Luke Frostick, Editor in Chief of The Bosphorus Review of Books & Liam Murray, Poetry Editor of The Bosphorus Review of Books 15:17 Bosphorus by Boonmoon 21:58 #Bosphorus #Literature #Boonmoon