The brainchild of two expats who wanted to create an anthology of Turkish literature, The Bosphorus Review of Books, has been publishing bimonthly editions online for the last two years. They recently published an anthology, titled Two Currents, a name encapsulating the opposing currents that run through the Bosphorus Strait. The anthology mainly focusses on the unique identity and diversity of Istanbul, with contributions by writers, poets and critics written in English, sitting side-by-side with Turkish translations, creating the perfect metaphor for this city of dualities. Luke Frostick, Editor in Chief of The Bosphorus Review of Books & Liam Murray, Poetry Editor of The Bosphorus Review of Books 00:35 #Istanbul #Bosphorus #Literature
June 12, 2019
