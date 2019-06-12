WORLD
Sudan’s Deadly Crackdown | Kazakhstan’s Transition | Hong Kong Protests
Millions in Sudan go on strike after a brutal crackdown demanding the military relinquish power. We ask if violence will end all hope of civilian rule in the country. Also, hundreds are arrested in Kazakhstan, after the country elects its first new president in 30 years. But was the election free and fair? And Hong Kong held one the biggest protests in its history. Will it be enough to stop a controversial extradition law?
June 12, 2019
