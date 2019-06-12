ETHICAL CLOTHING: Time to put the brakes on fast fashion?

The fast fashion industry churns out mass cheap clothing and is responsible for 8% of global climate pollution. Eco-friendly brands are on the rise and hoping to make a positive impact on the environment. Can ethical clothing take over fast fashion in the future? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Joining us on Roundtable today is Shazia Saleem, fashion designer and owner of an ethical fashion shop in London, Jasmine Jonas, fashion influencer, Dimitrios Tsivrikos, professor of business psychology at University College London and Patsy Perry, senior lecturer in fashion marketing at Manchester University.