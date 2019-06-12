June 12, 2019
BIZTECH
Mexico tightens borders to stave off US tariffs | Money Talks
The tense negotiations between the US and Mexico over tariffs still haven't come to an end. Both governments have agreed to review an upcoming trade deal that hinges on Mexico stemming the flow of migrants through America's southern border. Both sides have agreed to discuss more aggressive changes to avoid the US launching another trade war. Valeria Leon reports from Mexico.
