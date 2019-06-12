BIZTECH
Protesters shut down Hong Kong over extradition bill | Money Talks
Hong Kong equities fell on Wednesday as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of thousands of protesters, demonstrating China’s latest attempt to erode the city’s legal autonomy. The clashes are aimed at thwarting a controversial plan to allow extraditions to mainland China. Business leaders are worried that the proposed law could be abused by Beijing for political or commercial reasons, leaving them open to China's opaque legal system. Jacob Brown has more. Let's get more on this now with Patrick Fok, who's been following the protests in Hong Kong. #HongKong #Protesters #Extraditions
June 12, 2019
