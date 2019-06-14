BIZTECH
Game streaming gaining popularity | Money Talks
The video gaming industry has grown richer thanks to the rise of games that run on smartphones or tablets. But gamers say the very best the industry has to offer has been reserved for people willing to fork out the cash for high-powered consoles and computers. That may soon change. At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3, companies are offering a peek at a future where people can enjoy state-of-the-art graphics and sprawling storylines on any device. #Gaming #Streaming #E3
June 14, 2019
