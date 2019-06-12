BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Motorbike taxi firms race into West Africa | Money Talks
Motorbike taxis in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, are as common as yellow cabs in New York. Many of them are informal, but a new generation of digital ride-hailing services is hoping to change that and win a share of Africa's multi-billion dollar motor-taxi market. The firms say they offer not only easy bookings, but safer rides by trained drivers. Sibel Karkus has more. #Taxi #RideHailing #Scooters
Motorbike taxi firms race into West Africa | Money Talks
June 12, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us