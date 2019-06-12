Motorbike taxi firms race into West Africa | Money Talks

Motorbike taxis in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, are as common as yellow cabs in New York. Many of them are informal, but a new generation of digital ride-hailing services is hoping to change that and win a share of Africa's multi-billion dollar motor-taxi market. The firms say they offer not only easy bookings, but safer rides by trained drivers. Sibel Karkus has more. #Taxi #RideHailing #Scooters