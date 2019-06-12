BIZTECH
EU threatens fines over Italy's rising debt | Money Talks
The European Commission is giving Italy a chance to explain its growing debt burden before it considers legal proceedings that could result in fines totaling billions of dollars. Rome’s plans to cut taxes and increase public spending has EU officials seeing red. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the stand-off between Brussels and Rome could further strain Europe's third-largest economy. Lorenzo Codogno joined us from Bologna for more on this. He's the founder and chief economist at LC Macro Advisors. #EU #ItalyDebt #TaxCuts
June 12, 2019
