Britain wants to leave that great leviathan of a super-state - Ann Widdecombe

Should there be a second referendum on Brexit? Ann Widdecombe, a Member of the European Parliament for the Brexit Party, doesn't think so. Her party's success in European elections, she says, is a reaffirmation that the British people want to leave the European Union. Watch the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5Elcmkuqyc