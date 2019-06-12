June 12, 2019
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong Protests: Police use tear gas, water cannon on protestors
Another day of protests in Hong Kong has begun winding down. But not before riot police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Tens of thousands of people, from all sectors/parts of society, demonstrated on Wednesday. They took to the streets to oppose a proposed law that could mean greater Chinese control over the territory. Patrick Fok reports.
