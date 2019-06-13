Egypt Faces Accusations of War Crimes in the Sinai

Human Rights Watch accuses Egyptian security forces of committing war crimes in the Sinai. Is this the price of fighting Daesh? Or should foreign powers drop their support of President Sisi? Guests: Ahmed Benchemsi Human Rights Watch's Communications Director for the Middle East and North Africa. Mostafa Ragab Founder of the UK Egyptian Association