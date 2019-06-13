Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2019 | Exhibitions | Showcase

Whether your fancy is a shimmering tiger covered in chocolate marshmallow wrappers, or maybe it's architectural models exploring environmental issues or a whole menagerie of pet portraits, there's something for everyone at the Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition. There are more than 1500 pieces on offer. Everything from video installations to sculptures by established artists like Britain's Tracy Emin to some you'll never have heard of. Showcase's Miranda Atty has more. Mar Dixon, International Museum Consultant 04:10 #RoyalAcademy #SummerExhibition #TracyEmin