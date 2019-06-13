WORLD
The 1970s were a robust time for black cinema in America. It was the birth of the 'blacksploitation' movement which saw films made by and for African-Americans, whose themes often centred around oppression and injustice. And whose stars didn't play second fiddle to white actors? One on-screen character that epitomized this movement was private detective John Shaft, played by Richard Roundtree. Shaft, a slickly-dressed private eye, fought crime and racism with a "take no nonsense from nobody" attitude. And now, he's back to help his fellow brothers and sisters once again. Eric Eisenberg, Events Editor for CinemaBlend 03:19 #Shaft #SameuelLJackson #Cinema
June 13, 2019
