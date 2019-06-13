BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Gulf of Oman oil tanker blasts drive energy prices higher | Money Talks
Oil prices have spiked as much as 4 percent after explosions on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, near the world's busiest oil shipping route. It comes just a month after four other tankers were attacked near the United Arab Emirates, fueling fears of a conflict breaking out in the region. The latest blasts occurred just as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Iranian officials in a bid to dial down tensions between Tehran and Washington. Mobin Nasir reports. And we spoke to Bill Farren-Price in the UK. He's director of RS Energy Group. #OilTankerAttacks #BrentCrude #Oman
Gulf of Oman oil tanker blasts drive energy prices higher | Money Talks
June 13, 2019
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us