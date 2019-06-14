June 14, 2019
Oil Tankers Attacked: Explosions on two oil tankers in Gulf of Oman
The US secretary of state says Washington believes Iran is responsible for the explosions. Iran has categorically rejected those accusations. But the latest incident has increased fears that tensions could lead to a possible military confrontation between the US and Iran. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from the State Department.
