THERE WAS A MUCH BIGGER CRIME! Whistleblower tells Nexus why ABC was raided

Ex-Australian military lawyer David McBride is facing 50 years behind bars for leaking HUNDREDS of secret documents to the media back in 2017 - which he says exposed the mismanagement of Australian forces in Afghanistan. He could spend the rest of his life in prison - but he says he's never felt freer. Nexus finds out what made him blow the whistle.