Syrian Activist Says She is going to Syria to Become a Human Shield
Idlib was designated a secure buffer zone after a deal between Ankara and Moscow, but since April, the northwestern province in Syria has been the battleground between Russian backed forces and the rebels. On Wednesday, Moscow said it had brokered a new ceasefire. But it didn't last long, with airstrikes resuming on Thursday. Russia says it’s fighting Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a former al Qaeda affiliate. But Amnesty International says they've also been hitting civilian targets. And Turkey says Assad's forces hit one of its observation decks there, wounding three of its soldiers. We spoke to a Syrian activist who says she is heading back to Idlib to become a human shield. Guest: Rania Kisar Syrian-American Activist #Syria #Idlib #IdlibDawn #Hama
June 14, 2019
