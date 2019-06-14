WORLD
Is India’s Heavy-Handed Approach Pushing Some towards Militancy in Kashmir?
On February the 14th, Adil Ahmed Dar drove a car filled with explosives into a convoy carrying Indian soldiers. More than 40 were killed in the deadliest terror attack in India-administered Kashmir in decades. Hours later a video was released in which Dar showed no remorse for what he was planning. In the aftermath, tensions between India and Pakistan reached a boiling point. India blamed the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed for the attack. Islamabad denies the charges. A war of words ensued with the two nuclear-armed nations on the brink of a major showdown, and Dar's attack was the catalyst. So what drove him to become a militant? Guests: Parvez Imroz Kashmiri Human Rights Lawyer and Civil Rights Activist Sudhanshu Mittal Senior BJP Leader Mohamad Junaid Assistant Professor and Kashmir Specialist #Kashmir #India #Pakistan
Is India’s Heavy-Handed Approach Pushing Some towards Militancy in Kashmir?
June 14, 2019
