June 14, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Training and loans help Yemeni women survive | Money Talks
According to the UN, women in Yemen are some of the most vulnerable in the nation's civil war. CARE International says those who face increased health risks and gender-based violence number in the millions. Sarah Balter explains how one programme providing training and small business loans is helping women survive. #UN #MilkProduction #YemenWar
Training and loans help Yemeni women survive | Money Talks
Explore