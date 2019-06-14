June 14, 2019
NGO’s call for action to help refugees at risk of dying in the Mediterranean
There are fewer people trying to cross into Europe over the Mediterranean Sea this year but, the proportion of those who've died while doing so has spiked. One of the main reasons for that spike is the lack of rescue vessels. We spoke to Tommaso Della Longe from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies. #NewsFeed #refugees #migration
