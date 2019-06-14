WORLD
Chef Vivek Singh’s take on the India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry
It will no doubt be a fiery affair when the two go head-to-head on Sunday. They'll have plenty of supporters - especially as millions of Indians and Pakistanis have made the UK their home. The rivalry extends to daily life too - and nowhere more so than the kitchen. So with that in mind - we sent Lance Santos down to taste the competition with one of the UK's famous chefs - Vivek Singh Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
June 14, 2019
