Former Pakistan Captin Zaheer Abbas: Exclusive Interview

Ahead of the Cricket World Cup's biggest matchup, Beyond The Game spoke to former ICC President and Pakistan captain Mr. Zaheer Abbas. In 78 test matches he scored more than 5,000 test runs, at an average of just over 44. Top scoring with 274 against England in just his second test. In One Day cricket he was part of World Series Cricket - a revolution in the game. He was the first Asian batsman to score one hundred first-class centuries, and the first batsman to score three consecutive centuries in one-day internationals. Records like these earned him the nicknames Run Machine and the Asian Bradman. He was elected as the ICC President in 2015. Only the third ex-player to take on that role.