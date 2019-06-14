June 14, 2019
WORLD
Oil Tankers Attacked: Rouhani: The US is a threat to global stability
President Hassan Rouhani has said the US poses a "serious threat to global and regional stability". Rouhani said Washington has violated international law by using its economic and military resources against the world. Rouhani's comments come after Washington accused Tehran of attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Natasha Hussain has this report.
